Clippers' J.J. Redick: Scores 19 points, drills five treys Friday

Redick submitted 19 points (6-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes in a 106-98 win over the Kings on Friday.

Redick looked sluggish in his final two appearances in December following a two-game layoff due to a hamstring, but he's heated up since the calendar flipped to 2017. It's helped matters that coach Doc Rivers has handed Redick 30-plus minutes in all three of the Clippers' January contests, but the shooting guard has warranted the extra run by averaging 20.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 three-pointers per game in those contests while shooting 50 percent from the field. With the Clippers still in need of additional scoring for the duration of Blake Griffin's (knee) absence, look for Redick to continue functioning as the team's No. 2 offensive option after point guard Chris Paul.