Clippers' J.J. Redick: Scores 22 in Tuesday's loss

Redick scored 22 points (6-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding a rebound and an assist in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 121-110 loss to the 76ers.

As is typical for Redick, even on his productive nights, he doesn't offer much from a fantasy perspective beyond his points and three-pointers. He's been having trouble getting his shot off without Chris Paul (thumb) delivering the ball to him, however, and Redick is shooting just 40.7 percent (22-for-54) from the floor in four games since Paul was injured. Scoring binges like Tuesday's could be few and far between for the 32-year-old until Paul returns to action.