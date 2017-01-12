Clippers' J.J. Redick: Scores 22 in Wednesday's win

Redick put up 22 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a block in 36 minutes during a 105-96 win over Orlando on Wednesday.

It wasn't just Redick that had the hot hand Wednesday. The entire team shot 51 percent overall and hit nine threes, but Redick in particular has stepped it up a notch with Blake Griffin (knee) out. During the 10 games prior to Griffin's injury, Redick cracked the 20 -point mark exactly once. Over his last 10 games, all played without Griffin? Redick has scored at least 20 points four times.