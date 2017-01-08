Clippers' J.J. Redick: Scores 25 points, grabs season-high seven boards in Sunday's win

Redick contributed 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, and two assists in 33 minutes during the Clippers' 98-86 win over the Heat on Sunday.

Redick recorded a season high in rebounding and poured in 20 points or more for the 10th time in 2016-17. He has received 34 minutes per game during the first four games in January, and his ability to consistently score, hit threes, and make free throws makes him fairly valuable in most fantasy formats.