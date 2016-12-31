Clippers' J.J. Redick: Scores eight in return from two-game absence

Redick (hamstring) started and recorded eight points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 25 minutes during a 140-116 loss to Houston on Friday.

Redick returned from a two-game absence but didn't get it going offensively as the team got beaten soundly by the Rockets. It was only the second game in December in which Redick had not reached double figures in scoring. Redick will look to find his rhythm Saturday against the Thunder.