Clippers' J.J. Redick: Sub-par shooting night Thursday

Redick tallied just nine points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and a steal over 31 minutes in Thursday's 104-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Despite Chris Paul (thumb) being out of the lineup, Redick was unable to take advantage of additional opportunity on offense, posting his first single-digit scoring effort in the last eight games. Redick had been enjoying a productive month prior to Thursday's downturn, scoring 19 to 25 points in six contests. Given the fact that he's still expected to take on a larger role over the next several weeks that Paul is expected to remain sidelined, he remains a strong candidate for an uptick in overall production.