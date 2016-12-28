Clippers' J.J. Redick: Unlikely to play Wednesday vs. Pelicans

Redick (hamstring) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, though coach Doc Rivers suggested the shooting guard was "probably doubtful" to play, Justin Verrier of ESPN.com reports.

The Clippers will take a wait-and-see approach to Redick's status, but at this point, it appears the team is anticipating a second straight absence. Rivers also deemed Chris Paul "probably doubtful," so the Clippers will likely start Austin Rivers and Jamal Crawford in the backcourt, assuming Redick and Paul are both held out. Along with Rivers and Crawford, Raymond Felton would also benefit from more playing time than normal due to the absences in the backcourt.