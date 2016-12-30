Clippers' J.J. Redick: Will play Friday against Houston
Redick (hamstring) will officially play Friday against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
No surprises here since Redick was already expected to play leading up to Friday's tipoff. With Chris Paul (hamstring) out Friday, Redick and company could see more opportunities for production. The veteran shooting guard is expected to start as usual while Austin Rivers fills in as the Clippers' starting point guard.
