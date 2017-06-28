Wiltjer was traded from the Rockets to the Clippers on Wednesday as part of the deal that sent Chris Paul to Houston, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports.

Wiltjer, who spent most of last season bouncing between the D-League and the NBA, saw just 43 minutes of action with the Rockets, totaling 13 points, 10 boards, three steals, two assists and a block. That said, he averaged an impressive 20.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 37.7 percent from three in the D-League. It's unclear at this time whether or not he'll be retained by the Clippers, or if his presence in the deal is simply as a trade chip.