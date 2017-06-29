Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Declines player option

Mbah a Moute will decline his $2.3 million player option for the 2017-18 season, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Mbah a Moute spent the last two seasons with the Clippers and is coming off a 2016-17 campaign where he averaged 6.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 22.3 minutes per game. While his offensive numbers are nothing special, Mbah a Moute is a fantastic defender, which should allow him to secure a raise from the $2.3 million he was slated to make. He also shot a career-high 39 percent from deep last season, which further established Mbah a Moute as a potential three-and-D type of player.