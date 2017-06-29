Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Declines player option
Mbah a Moute will decline his $2.3 million player option for the 2017-18 season, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
Mbah a Moute spent the last two seasons with the Clippers and is coming off a 2016-17 campaign where he averaged 6.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 22.3 minutes per game. While his offensive numbers are nothing special, Mbah a Moute is a fantastic defender, which should allow him to secure a raise from the $2.3 million he was slated to make. He also shot a career-high 39 percent from deep last season, which further established Mbah a Moute as a potential three-and-D type of player.
More News
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Steps up following Griffin's departure•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Hits double-digit points for third straight game•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Atypical offensive production Monday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Totals nine points Thursday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Back to single-digit scoring, reduced playing time Monday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Posts 13 points in limited duty•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...