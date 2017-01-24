Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Has strong game in win vs. Hawks

Mbah a Moute went for 12 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks, two steals and one assist across 29 minutes during a 115-105 win over the Hawks on Monday.

This was probably Mbah a Moute's best overall game of the season, as he tallied a season-high four swats, tied his season high with seven rebounds and scored in double figures for the tenth time this season. The bad news is that Blake Griffin (knee) is expected to return to the court Tuesday against the 76ers, likely meaning a little less playing time for Mbah a Moute going forward.