Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Hits double-digit points for third straight game
Mbah a Moute provided 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-3 FT), three rebounds and one block across 33 minutes in a 115-95 win over the Kings on Wednesday.
Coach Doc Rivers starts Mbah a Moute mainly for his defensive abilities, but the veteran forward may have earned himself some more extensive run heading into the postseason after surprisingly closing out the regular season with three straight double-digit scoring outings. He shot an impressive 69.6 percent from the field during those contests, and while that mark won't be sustainable, he should at least benefit from quality looks during the playoffs while opposing defenses turn most of their attention to the likes of Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. Mbah a Moute figures to match up against Gordon Hayward for most of the Clippers' first-round series with the Jazz, and while his primary objective will be shutting down the All-Star forward, he's shown over the last few games that he warrants attention on the other end of the court, too.
