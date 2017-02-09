Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Returns to starting lineup Tuesday

Mbah a Moute will return to the starting lineup at small forward for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

Mbah a Moute started every game of the season before moving to a reserve role for the previous four. He will replace Raymond Felton at small forward Wednesday, as the Clippers will look to have more size matching up against the Knicks. While he should see a bump in minutes, the team will likely continue making their starting lineup choice at small forward based on matchups.