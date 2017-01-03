Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Scores 13 points against Phoenix

Mbah a Moute posted 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and a block in 22 minutes Monday during a 109-98 win over the Suns.

Mbah a Moute scored in double-digits for the first time since December 20th, and did so by abusing the weak perimeter defense of Devin Booker. Mbah a Moute repeatedly drove into the body of Booker, and finished effectively with his left hand. The Clippers need Mbah a Moute to stay offensively relevant when he's on the floor or they run the risk of playing 4-vs-5.