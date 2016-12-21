Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Scores 14 points Tuesday

Mbah a Moute recorded 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes in a 119-102 win over the Nuggets on Tuesday.

The Clippers will turn to a committee of forwards to help compensate for some of Blake Griffin's production and minutes during his expected four-to-six week absence following a knee procedure, and Mbah a Moute was one such player who put forth an enhanced stat line Tuesday. Long valued for his tenacity on the defensive end, Mbah a Moute has been quietly efficient as a scorer this season, averaging 6.3 points per game on 50 percent shooting from the field and 41.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc. While Mbah a Moute's scoring average could very well tick upward during Griffin's time on the sideline, it's probably a bit ambitious to routinely expect double-digit point totals out of him. He's still only worth rostering in the deepest of leagues.