Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Steps up following Griffin's departure

Mbah a Moute scored 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and added six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Friday's 111-106 win over the Jazz in Game 3 of the series.

After Blake Griffin exited late in the second quarter with a bruised right big toe and didn't return, the Clippers were in need of some of their complementary options to step up behind Chris Paul, and Mbah a Moute was able to answer the call. While he wasn't able to shut down Jazz All-Star Gordon Hayward, who scored a career-high 40 points, Mbah a Moute was at least able to prove his worth on the offensive end, registering a new postseason-high scoring total of his own. X-rays on Griffin's toe came back negative, but the Clippers won't have a clear idea of his status for Sunday's Game 4 until he's reevaluated. If Griffin is out, Mbah a Moute could approach 40 minutes again and may be in line for double-digit shot attempts.