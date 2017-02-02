Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Will come off the bench Wednesday vs. Suns

Mbah a Moute will play a reserve role in Wednesday's matchup against the Suns.

Mbah a Moute has started every game he has played this season, but the Clippers will opt to go small Wednesday. Mbah a Moute moved up to the four when the Clippers have gone small recently, but Blake Griffin's return will push him to the bench. He figures to see a reduced workload as a result.

