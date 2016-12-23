Speights went for 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block over 29 minutes in Thursday's 106-101 win over the Spurs.

The veteran big man had been expected to be one of the primary beneficiaries of Blake Griffin's (knee) projected multi-week absence, but received only 17 minutes Tuesday against the Nuggets, the Clippers' first game without their All-Star forward. Thursday's results were more along the lines of what had been expected, as Speights received his highest allotment of playing time this season. He posted his third straight double-digit scoring effort, and fifth overall in the last eight games. Given his ability to produce in relatively modest allotments of minutes, Speights could be in for a significant boost in production over the next several weeks with the likely rise in opportunity.