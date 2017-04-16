Speights generated eight points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 14 minutes during Saturday's 97-95 loss to the Jazz in Game 1 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs.

The veteran big man co-led the second unit in scoring alongside Jamal Crawford and was typically efficient during limited time on the floor. Speights hasn't averaged double-digit minutes in the postseason since seeing 14.3 minutes per contest over seven games with the Grizzlies in the 2011-12 playoffs, so it remains to be seen if he'll continue to see minutes in the teens in subsequent games. His scoring total Saturday was his best since March 25, when he poured in 11 points against this same Jazz squad.