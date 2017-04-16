Clippers' Marreese Speights: Co-leads bench in scoring Saturday
Speights generated eight points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 14 minutes during Saturday's 97-95 loss to the Jazz in Game 1 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs.
The veteran big man co-led the second unit in scoring alongside Jamal Crawford and was typically efficient during limited time on the floor. Speights hasn't averaged double-digit minutes in the postseason since seeing 14.3 minutes per contest over seven games with the Grizzlies in the 2011-12 playoffs, so it remains to be seen if he'll continue to see minutes in the teens in subsequent games. His scoring total Saturday was his best since March 25, when he poured in 11 points against this same Jazz squad.
More News
-
Clippers' Marreese Speights: Double-double off bench Saturday•
-
Clippers' Marreese Speights: Modest playing time despite start•
-
Clippers' Marreese Speights: Will start at center Thursday•
-
Clippers' Marreese Speights: Provides eight points, eight boards Monday•
-
Clippers' Marreese Speights: Efficient off bench Monday•
-
Clippers' Marreese Speights: Provides 11 points in 17 minutes Sunday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...