Speights registered 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 20 minutes in Monday's 118-109 loss to the Raptors.

Monday's game marks back-to-back games where Speights has posted a double-digit point total. 20 minutes seems to be the maximum playing time Speights will see on a given night now that Blake Griffin is back to form, but he's been efficient and productive off the bench with the little time he does receive.