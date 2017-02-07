Speights registered 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 20 minutes in Monday's 118-109 loss to the Raptors.

Monday's game marks back-to-back games where Speights has posted a double-digit point total. 20 minutes seems to be the maximum playing time Speights will see on a given night now that Blake Griffin is back to form, but he's been efficient and productive off the bench with the little time he does receive.

