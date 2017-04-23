Speights is expected to start at power forward for Sunday's Game 4 against the Jazz, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Clippers recently lost Blake Griffin (toe) for the rest of the postseason, which opens up a spot in the starting five. Coach Doc Rivers is expected to give Speights the first opportunity to work with the top unit, so look for the big man to take on a bigger role heading into Sunday's contest. In two previous starts this season, Speights averaged 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 21.5 minutes, and he could be a low-cost, punt-play option for Sunday's DFS slate.