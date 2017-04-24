Clippers' Marreese Speights: Produces sparingly in start Sunday
Speights produced five points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes as a member of the starting unit in Sunday's 105-98 loss to the Jazz.
Speights moved into a starting role due to the absence of Blake Griffin (toe), but he actually finished with his lowest scoring output of the series. He routinely settled for jumpers from long range and was perhaps overexposed a bit, as he entered the contest shooting 44 percent from deep. Speights did contribute his highest rebound total through four postseason games and topped the 20-minute mark for the first time, but those expecting a significant increase in production across the board were left wanting more.
