Speights registered 11 points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and five rebounds across 17 minutes in a 107-102 loss to the Celtics on Sunday.

It was Speights' first double-digit scoring performance since he returned to the bench six games ago following a one-time promotion to the starting five. Now that Blake Griffin is healthy again after a long absence due to a knee injury, Speights' window for occasionally picking up 20-to-25 minute workloads seems to have closed. He's cleared 20 minutes only once in Griffin's first five games since returning to action, averaging a meager 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.0 assist in that span.