Speights finished with 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and an assist in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 105-96 win over Orlando.

Speights has had a scorching two-game stretch. Against Miami on Sunday, he scored a season-high 19 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) in 14 minutes. Against Orlando after three days rest, Speights again had the hot hand, missing only one shot from the field. He looks to continue his success Saturday against the Lakers, who have the second worst Defensive Rating in the league (109.6).