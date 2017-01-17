Speights tallied 23 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal over 27 minutes in Monday's 120-98 win over the Thunder.

Speights is renowned for making his presence felt on the offensive end any time he's on the court, but his minutes typically doesn't exceed the teens. However, Monday's performance was an example of what he can do with some extended run, with Speights averaging just under two shot attempts per minute and posting a success rate above 50 percent for the fourth straight contest. Chris Paul's early exit due to a thumb injury and a comfortable second-half lead for the Clippers opened up more opportunity for Speights, but his playing time could be back at its usual level when Los Angeles tangles with the Timberwolves on Thursday.