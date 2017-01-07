Clippers' Marreese Speights: Shooting woes continue in Friday's win
Speights finished with seven points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 11 minutes in a 106-98 win over the Kings on Friday.
Speights salvaged his outing by pulling down double-digit boards for the third time this season, but his ongoing woes from the field have prevented him from taking full advantage of the playing time available in the frontcourt while Blake Griffin (knee) remains sidelined. The 29-year-old missed his first eight attempts from the field Friday and has now gone just 4-of-21 (19%) over the past three games.
