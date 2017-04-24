Speights started at power forward and produced five points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes in Sunday's 105-98 loss to the Jazz in Game 4 of the series.

Speights moved into a starting role due to the absence of Blake Griffin (toe), but he actually finished with his lowest scoring output of the series. He routinely settled for jumpers from long range and was unable to provide the Clippers with the supplementary scoring that they needed from him. Speights' lack of success Sunday could prompt coach Doc Rivers to lean on more small-ball lineups in Game 5 as the Clippers look to reclaim control of the series.