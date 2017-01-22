Clippers' Marreese Speights: Will enter starting lineup Saturday vs. Nuggets
Speights will start at the power forward slot for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Coach Doc Rivers will insert Speights into the starting lineup, sending Raymond Felton to the bench. Over the past five contests, Speights is averaging 14.0 points on 55.8 percent shooting and 4.0 rebounds. It's unclear whether or not this move by coach Rivers will indicate a minutes uptick, or whether it is purely rotational, but the 29-year-old will get an opportunity to make an impact with the starting unit.
