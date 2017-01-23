Speights will return to his usual bench role for Monday's matchup against the Hawks, Dan Woike of the Orange County Register reports.

Coach Doc Rivers has apparently changed his mind about the decision to start Speights over Raymond Felton after losing 123-98 to the Nuggets on Saturday. The 29-year-old big man has been hitting 47.8 percent of his three-point attempts over the past five games, and is seeing 20.8 minutes per game over that same stretch.