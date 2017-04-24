Speights will draw the start at power forward for Sunday's Game 4 against the Jazz/

As expected, with Blake Griffin (toe) out for the remainder of the postseason, coach Doc Rivers will opt to insert Speights into the starting five in Griffin's stead. In two previous starts this season, the big man averaged 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 21.5 minutes, making him a solid low-cost DFS option for Sunday's contest.