Teodosic and the Clippers have agreed to terms on a two-year, $12.3 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 30-year-old Serbian has been on NBA radars for years, and the Clippers have finally convinced him to come over from CSKA Moscow of the VTB United League. Widely regarded as one of the best players in Europe, Teodosic fits the mold of a pure point guard with excellent vision and size for the position at 6-foot-5. Teodosic averaged 16.0 points and 7.0 assists per game for Moscow last season, and he's starred on the international stage as a member of the Serbian National Team. With Chris Paul out of the picture, Teodosic, who struggles defensively, will compete for the starting point guard job with Patrick Beverley and Austin Rivers. That said, according to Bill Oram of the OC Register, Teodosic is coming to the Clippers with the understanding that he'll be the starter. Per Wojnarowski, Year 2 of Teodosic's contract includes a player option.