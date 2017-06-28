Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Dealt to Clippers

Harrell was traded from the Rockets to the Clippers on Wednesday as part of deal that sent Chris Paul to Houston, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Harrell played a significant backup role with the Rockets last season, averaging 9.1 points and 3.8 rebounds across 18.3 minutes per game while shooting 65.2 percent from the field. Depending on how the Clippers' final roster shakes out before the start of the season, Harrell could very well see a similar workload in the team's frontcourt, but would likely only remain relevant in DFS when a starter goes down with injury.