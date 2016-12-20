Clippers' Paul Pierce: Expected to start in place of injured Griffin

Pierce is listed as a probable starter at power forward in the game notes for Tuesday's matchup with the Nuggets, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With Blake Griffin set to undergo an arthroscopic knee procedure that will likely sideline him for three-to-six weeks, the Clippers will need to replace him in the starting lineup, and it appears Pierce will get the initial nod alongside Luc Mbah a Moute and DeAndre Jordan in the frontcourt. The 39-year-old hasn't played in any of the Clippers' last four games, and he's logged double-digit minutes in just two of his seven appearances on the season. Given that precedent, Pierce is unlikely to see heavy minutes, and the likes of Marreese Speights and Wesley Johnson could ultimately play more significant roles in helping compensate for Griffin's absence.