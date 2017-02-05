Clippers' Paul Pierce: Likely making final appearance in Boston

Pierce is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Celtics, in what figures to be the final appearance of his career in Boston, Brian Robb of The Boston Globe reports.

Pierce, who announced in September that he will retire after the 2016-17 season, hasn't made an appearance for the Clippers since Dec. 31, a stretch of 14 games where he's failed to get off the bench in coach's decisions. However, look for coach Doc Rivers to make room for the veteran in the rotation for at least a brief spurt Sunday so the fans in Boston -- where he spent his first 15 seasons of what's likely a Hall of Fame career -- can give him a final sendoff. Pierce figures to drop back out of the Clippers rotation in the second half of the back-to-back set Monday against the Raptors.