Clippers' Paul Pierce: Moves to bench Monday

Pierce will move to the bench Monday against Phoenix.

The Clippers are electing to go small Monday by having Raymond Felton, J.J. Redick, and Austin Rivers start. Despite the demotion, Pierce still could see around his average of roughly 12 minutes per game against the Suns.

