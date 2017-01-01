Clippers' Paul Pierce: Scores five in start vs. Thunder

Pierce tallied five points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds across 16 minutes during a 114-88 loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Pierce got the start over Wesley Johnson (ankle), but played only 16 minutes. Even if Pierce continues to receive starts while Blake Griffin (knee) is sidelined, he hasn't showed an ability this season to produce at anything other than an extremely minor level. He has only received more than 20 minutes in a game once this season.