Clippers' Paul Pierce: Scores seven in start Tuesday
Pierce scored seven points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and grabbed one rebound in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 119-102 win over the Nuggets.
In the first game without Blake Griffin (knee), the Clippers elected to start Pierce. The team has been careful with the 39-year-old to this point, as he has been limited to 12.4 minutes in only eight game appearances. With Griffin expected to miss four-to-six weeks, the Clippers may lean on Pierce more than they would like to, but Marreese Speights, Wesley Johnson and Brandon Bass should all factor into the rotation as well.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul Pierce: Starts at power forward Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Paul Pierce: Expected to start in place of injured Griffin•
-
Clippers' Paul Pierce: Quiet in Tuesday's start•
-
Clippers' Paul Pierce: Will start at power forward Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Paul Pierce: Still has yet to make season debut•
-
Clippers' Paul Pierce: Doesn't play Monday in coach's decision•