Clippers' Paul Pierce: Scores seven in start Tuesday

Pierce scored seven points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and grabbed one rebound in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 119-102 win over the Nuggets.

In the first game without Blake Griffin (knee), the Clippers elected to start Pierce. The team has been careful with the 39-year-old to this point, as he has been limited to 12.4 minutes in only eight game appearances. With Griffin expected to miss four-to-six weeks, the Clippers may lean on Pierce more than they would like to, but Marreese Speights, Wesley Johnson and Brandon Bass should all factor into the rotation as well.