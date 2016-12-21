Clippers' Paul Pierce: Starts at power forward Tuesday

Pierce will start at power forward for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Dan Woike of the Orange County Register reports.

With Blake Griffin (knee) expected to miss the next four-to-six weeks, coach Doc Rivers has opted to give Pierce the first opportunity to run with the starters. That said, Pierce likely won't see a ton of minutes despite working with the top unit, so guys like Marreese Speights, Wesley Johnson and Brandon Bass should get extra playing time off the bench as well. The Clippers could opt to change up their starting lineup on a game-to-game basis depending on the opposing lineup, so Pierce's start Tuesday doesn't necessarily mean that will be the case moving forward.