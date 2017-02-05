Clippers' Paul Pierce: Will make start Sunday vs. Celtics

Pierce will start at small forward in Sunday's game against the Celtics, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.

Coach Doc Rivers was expected to find minutes one way or another for Pierce, who hasn't made an appearance since Dec. 31, during the final game of his career in Boston, but the starting assignment is somewhat of a surprise. It's expected that Pierce will replace Raymond Felton in the lineup, but even so, it's unlikely the 39-year-old will take on starter-level minutes following the month-long layoff from game action. Pierce has seen 20-plus minutes in only one of his 12 appearances this season and is averaging 3.8 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.