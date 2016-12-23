Clippers' Paul Pierce: Will start again Thursday

Pierce will draw another start at power forward in Thursday's game against the Clippers, Dan Woike of the Orange County Register reports.

Pierce got the starting nod in Blake Griffin's first game being sidelined, and produced seven points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with one rebound accross 18 minutes. Given that the Clippers are sticking with Pierce against the Spurs' tough frontcourt, it appears they intend on keeping him as a starter going forward. That certainly can be subject to change, but look for him to notch a similar workload to his previous outing as a starter.