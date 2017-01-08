Felton will enter the starting five for Sunday's game against the Heat.

The Clippers have opted to go with a three-guard lineup in recent games and with Austin Rivers sitting out because of the flu, they have an opening to fill. Felton will get the call as the Clippers will stick with their three-guard approach, which should mean a decent bump in minutes for the 32-year-old veteran. Felton has surpassed the 30-minute mark in four of his last five games and should be able to push for a similar workload Sunday with Rivers sidelined.