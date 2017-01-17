Felton produced 15 points (7-7 FG, 1-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block over 27 minutes in Monday's 120-98 win over the Thunder.

The veteran saw some extra run with Chris Paul exiting early with a thumb injury, generating his second straight 15-point effort in the process. Felton continued his torrid shooting streak as well, one that's seen him tally a 75 percent success rate (18-for-24) from the field over the last three games. If Paul is forced to miss Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Felton could be in line for a move the starting five, an opportunity that he's already parlayed into some solid production on multiple occasions this season.

