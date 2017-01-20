Felton managed 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes in Thursday's 104-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

The veteran got the start as the Clippers were once again forced to shuffle their lineup with Chris Paul (thumb) sidelined for the next several weeks. Felton excelled as a pass distributor, equaling a season high in assists while also posting his third straight double-digit scoring effort. With his ability to contribute across the stat sheet, the 12-year pro makes for an intriguing waiver-wire candidate and cost-effective DFS option for the time being while the Clippers lineup remains in flux.