Clippers' Raymond Felton: Late addition to starting five Wednesday
Felton will rejoin the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
The Clippers experimented with a three-guard lineup when Blake Griffin (knee) was out, so this will be the first time that they take that approach while Griffin is active and playing. Luc Mbah a Moute will head to the bench in the corresponding move, likely seeing a slight decrease in minutes with the demotion. Felton, on the other hand, stands to play a bigger role, although it might not be much more than the 28 minutes he logged during Saturday's tilt with the Warriors.
