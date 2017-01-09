Clippers' Raymond Felton: Plays 37 minutes in starting role Sunday
Felton started at small forward and generated seven points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes in a 98-86 win over the Heat.
Felton did well to fill it up across multiple categories, but his poor outside shooting deflated his scoring on a night when more opportunities were available with Austin Rivers (illness) sitting out. The Clippers are off the schedule until Wednesday against the Magic, and since there's a good chance Rivers will be fully healthy by then, Felton may surrender his starting role and see a decent downturn in playing time while heading back to the bench.
