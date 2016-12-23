Felton went for 13 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes in Thursday's 106-101 win over the Spurs.

The veteran guard received over 20 minutes for the third time in December, with Chris Paul's third-quarter exit with a hamstring injury partly prompting the bump in opportunity. Felton has had the hot hand over the last two games, shooting 62.5 percent (10-of-16) from the field over that span. If Paul's injury causes him to be sidelined for Friday's tilt versus the Mavericks, Felton stands to see extended run once again.

