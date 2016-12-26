Clippers' Raymond Felton: Posts season highs in rebounds and assists in Sunday's start
Felton finished with eight points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks in 38 minutes during the Clippers' 111-102 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.
Starting in place of the injured Chris Paul (hamstring), Felton filled up the stat sheet on Sunday, turning in season highs in rebounding and assists. He figures to receive the nod as the starter for the next two games as well, but once Paul is able to return, Felton's fantasy value will plummet pretty quickly.
