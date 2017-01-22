Felton registered 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes in Saturday's 123-98 loss to the Nuggets.

The veteran was moved out of the starting five in favor of Mareese Speights on Saturday, a move that may stick for the immediate future. Felton still saw a healthy dose of minutes and posted his fourth consecutive double-digit scoring effort and is now averaging a season-best 11.2 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks across 29.3 minutes over nine January contests.