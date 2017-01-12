Felton come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Magic.

Felton's starting role was short-lived, as the return of Austin Rivers (illness) will push Felton back to the bench and likely result in a slight reduction of minutes. Still, the veteran has been a solid contributor across the board off the bench for the Clippers of late.

