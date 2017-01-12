Clippers' Raymond Felton: Returns to bench Wednesday
Felton come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Magic.
Felton's starting role was short-lived, as the return of Austin Rivers (illness) will push Felton back to the bench and likely result in a slight reduction of minutes. Still, the veteran has been a solid contributor across the board off the bench for the Clippers of late.
More News
-
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Plays 37 minutes in starting role Sunday•
-
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Enters starting five Sunday•
-
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Turns back clock in start•
-
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Starts Monday•
-
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Scores season-high 26 vs. Rockets•
-
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Posts season highs in rebounds and assists in Sunday's start•