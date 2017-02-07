Felton will return to the starting lineup for Monday's matchup against the Raptors.

This was expected, as coach Doc Rivers only brought Felton off the bench Sunday so Paul Pierce could start against his former team, the Boston Celtics. Felton has been solid over the past four games, averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists across 29.0 minutes per game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola