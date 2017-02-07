Clippers' Raymond Felton: Returns to starting five Monday vs. Raptors
Felton will return to the starting lineup for Monday's matchup against the Raptors.
This was expected, as coach Doc Rivers only brought Felton off the bench Sunday so Paul Pierce could start against his former team, the Boston Celtics. Felton has been solid over the past four games, averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists across 29.0 minutes per game.
